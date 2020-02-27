Report: Arsenal face new London battle for £50m target

Arsenal reportedly face a battle from Chelsea for Dayor Upamecano.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are now rivalling Arsenal for the signature of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this summer.

It's claimed that Blues boss Frank Lampard wants to overhaul his back line, with a new goalkeeper, left back and centre back wanted.

Upamecano is the centre back Chelsea want, wading into the race for the Leipzig star amid continued claims that Arsenal want to sign him.

The 21-year-old was the subject of a bid from Arsenal last summer according to Bild, and the Gunners are still claimed to be interested in a £50million deal.

Upamecano is believed to want a move to England, and it would certainly be fascinating to see what he fancies if both Arsenal and Chelsea move for him.

The powerful defender has just over a year left on his contract, meaning a summer move does now look likely, and his next move could be a difficult decision.

On the one hand, Arsenal have wanted Upamecano for some time now, showing real belief in his ability, and the prospect of playing alongside fellow Frenchman William Saliba for years to come should be appealing.

Chelsea are more likely to have Champions League football though, and given that Lampard has been rotating Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen this season, he has a real chance to nail down a spot there.

Chelsea may have slightly more financial power too, and in this London battle for his signature, Arsenal appear to have a real threat to their hopes of signing Upamecano.