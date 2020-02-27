Rare picture of Leeds United boss carries potentially significant omen

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa could not contain his delight at beating Middlesbrough.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa puts his heart and soul into the club with the extensive work he does in preparation for matches.

Even so, he is usually able to keep a lid on his emotion on the touchline.

Last night he let his mask slip a little, as he was seen celebrating as the Whites took a 1-0 lead at The Riverside through Mateusz Klich at the end of the first half.

Bielsa was seen roaring in celebration and clenching his fists as Leeds got earned a third successive victory.

The timing of this show of emotion is significant considering what happened one year ago.

On Febraury 26 last year Leeds slumped to a defeat at QPR.

And in the aftermath, Bielsa was seen slumped in the tunnel, looking crestfallen at his team's setback.

It was a photo which would end up defining Leeds' season as they went onto lose the automatic promotion spots and losing in the play-offs.

This time Leeds have a chance to re-write their story, and with 11 games remaining, the Whites are five points clear of third.

There is still time to throw it away and have another slump, but Leeds may already be over the worst. Bielsa could be celebrating a lot more over the coming weeks.