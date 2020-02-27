Rangers reject cheeky striker bid ahead of Friday deadline

Rangers have blocked Dapo Mebude from leaving Ibrox on loan.

Rangers have blocked Cowdenbeath from pushing through a deal to sign striker Dapo Mebude this week.

Scottish League One and League Two sides have until the end of Friday to bring in players on loan, and Cowdenbeath are seeking a new striker.

Subscribe

Gary Bollan's side sit third in League Two, and may have felt that some more firepower can seal a playoff place and potential promotion.

They had tried to bring in Mebude, trying their luck at an audacious loan move for the Rangers talent after his goal against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup last week.

However, Rangers have rejected their offer, citing that they need him as cover for their first team between now and the end of the season, so couldn't let him go.

Bollan has now told The Scottish Sun that he wanted to give Mebude some experience down in the fourth tier of Scottish football, but Rangers just wouldn't let him go.

"We were keen to give Dapo some experience however we were told that the Rangers management want to keep him close at hand for the rest of the season,” said Bollan. “We only have a couple of days left to bring someone in so it is disappointing,” he added.

Mebude, 18, was born in London but has come up through the Rangers ranks, and has even been a regular for Scotland across various youth levels, with the youngster being touted for a bright future.

His superb finish against Inverness showed the talent he possesses, but with Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe and Florian Kamberi in the first team setup, it's hard to see Mebude getting playing time between now and the summer.

Still, if Rangers are to loan out their promising young striker, they would likely want him at a higher level than League Two, with Cowdenbeath's cheeky approach surely more out of hope than expectation.