Pokémon Sword and Shield Mewtwo raid location and weakness - Pokémon Day 2020

A guide for how to find the location of Metwo in Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as a look at his weaknesses.

Pokémon Day 2020 has added clones and Armoured Mewtwo to Pokémon Go, meanwhile Pokémon Sword and Shield has received Kanto raid battles as well as a lvl 100 Mewtwo that is near impossible to topple. For those who are brave enough to attempt to defeat this mighty foe, here you'll discover everything that can be said about its location and weaknesses.

As already mentioned, Armoured Mewtwo has been added to Pokémon Go. While he's difficult to beat in the mobile AR experience, he's near impossible in Pokémon Sword and Shield thanks to being a behemoth with a lvl of 100.

It'll take a lot to defeat him and you only have a few days to collect his head and reap the rewards.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Mewtwo location

There isn't a specific location in Pokémon Sword and Shield for where you can find the Mewtwo Max Raid boss battle.

All that can be said about the location of Mewtwo is that he can be found in the Wild area from one of the many glowing dens.

In addition to his location being non-specific, you only have until March 2nd to locate and try to beat him.

You cannot capture Mewtwo by toppling him, but you will receive "great rewards" such as PP Max, Exp. Candy XL, and Comet Shard.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Mewtwo weakness

Mewtwo in Pokémon Sword and Shield has a weakness to Ghost, Dark, and Bug-type attacks.

It has these weaknesses because it's a Psychic-type Pokémon. However, while it'll suffer more damage from the aforementioned attacks, it'll easily soak up blows from Fighting and Psychic-type moves.

Per GameWith, the best Pokémon for trying to defeat Mewtwo are as follows:

Grimmsnarl

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Marshadow

While these Pokémon are good choices in attempting to defeat the limited-time boss, GameWith specifically notes not to use Eternatus. This is because it's weak to Psychic attacks meaning it'll be easily defeated.

And that's all there is to know about Mewtwo and his weaknesses in Pokémon Sword and Shield. For those who attempt to defeat this colossus, all we can say is Godspeed.