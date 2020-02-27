Pokémon Sword and Shield: Kanto starters raid location and how to get

A Pokemon Sword and Shield Kanto starters raid location and how to get guide.

The Pokémon Company is celebrating Pokémon Day 2020. This has resulted in Armoured Mewtwo and clones being added to Pokémon Go, as well as a colossus Mewtwo being added to Pokémon Sword and Shield alongside Kanto starters raids. Here you'll discover everything that can be said about the location and how to get these Kanto starters.

Just so you know, the appearances of Armoured Mewtwo and clone Pikachu will only be present in Pokémon Go until March 2nd. The same applies for the mighty Mewtwo in Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as the Kanto starters raids.

You can click the link below to discover Mewtwo's weaknesses in an effort to defeat him before he disappears from Sword and Shield, otherwise keep reading to discover the location of the Kanto starters.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Kanto starters raids location

There is no specific location for the Kanto starters in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

However, while non-specific, these Max Raid Battles can be found in the Wild Area via glowing dens.

The three Kanto starters are Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. While you can only obtain rewards for collecting the head of Mewtwo, you can actually capture the aforementioned Kanto region starters.

To celebrate #Pokémon Day, until March 2nd Mewtwo and the Kanto starters will be appear in Max Raid Battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Mewtwo is uncatchable though . However, beating it gives you a bunch of rewards. pic.twitter.com/LnSKz0k3ac — SDC (@canada_shopping) February 27, 2020

How to get Kanto starters in Pokémon Sword and Shield

You can get the Kanto region starters in Pokémon Sword and Shield by defeating their Max Raid boss battles.

Either that or you can simply get them in Pokémon Sword and Shield via transfers in Pokémon Home.

However, speaking strictly about the Pokémon Day 2020 event, you only have until March 2nd to conquer their Max Raid battles.

Charmander, Squirtle, and Balbasaur can all be found in one-to-three star raids, meanwhile their second evolutions, Charmeleon, Wartortle, and Ivysaur, can be found in four-star raids.

As you likely already know, Charmander is a Fire-type Pokémon, Squirtle is a Water-type, and Bulbasaur is a Grass-type.

Per the strengths and weaknesses chart for every type of Pokémon in Sword and Shield (via Polygon), this should mean Charmander is weak to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, with Bulbasaur being weak to Bug, Fire, Ice, Flying and Poison. As for Squirtle, he should be vulnerable to Electric and Grass.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is exclusive to Nintendo Switch.