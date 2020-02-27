Pokémon Of The Year 2020 - Greninja and top 10 announced on Pokémon Day!

Pokémon Of The Year 2020 Greninja And Top 10 Announced On Pokémon Day!
Greninja and the rest of the top 10 Pokémon Of The Year have been announced on Pokémon Day 2020.

Pokémon Day 2020 is in full swing with Armoured Mewtwo being added to Pokémon Go with clones such as Pikachu, meanwhile Sword and Shield have received a colossus Mewtwo with Kanto starters. In addition to all of this, the top 10 Pokémon Of The Year have been announced with Greninja coming out on top as the winner.

The Pokémon Of The Year Google Vote commenced earlier in the month and on this beautiful Pokémon Day we have finally received the results. And, while not everyone was ever going to be happy, we can at least say we're happy to see Charizard held in such high regard by fellow fans.

Below you'll find the top 10 Pokémon from the Pokémon Of The Year Google vote.

Pokémon Of The Year 2020 results

The Pokémon Of The Year 2020 results have been announced on Pokémon Day with Greninja as the overall winner.

You can find the rest of the top 10 Pokémon Of The Year 2020 just below:

  • 10: Genga

  • 9: Gardevoir

  • 8: Rayquaza

  • 7: Garchomp

  • 6: Sylveon

  • 5: Umbreon - 67, 062 votes

  • 4: Charizard - 93, 968 votes

  • 3:Mimikyu - 99, 077 votes

  • 2: Lucario - 102, 259 votes

  • 1: Greninja - 140, 559 votes

Greninja is Pokémon Of The Year 2020

Greninja has been voted the Pokémon Of The Year 2020 and below you can find some reactions shared online:

