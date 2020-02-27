'Player of the season': Some Leeds fans hail 'unsung hero', say he's been their best player

Stuart Dallas put in another impressive showing as Leeds United picked up a victory against Middlesbrough yesterday.

Leeds United fans have praised Stuart Dallas, after his performance against Middlesbrough last night.

Dallas has been tasked with playing in multiple positions for Leeds this season, and has always performed to a strong level.

The Northern Irish international was stationed at left-back last night, and once again he caught the eye.

Dallas was a real threat going forward, and he also put in a solid shift defensively as Leeds picked up the three points.

And although Dallas may not take too many headlines, the Leeds supporters were quick to praise him on Twitter.

Dallas has been my player of the season so far. Has been asked to play in so many different positions. Always does a job. Great Pro. #LUFC #MOT — Paul #LUFC #MOT (@4everleeds) February 27, 2020

Stuart Dallas, absolutely fantastic week in week out #lufc — BillyGee (@BillyGothMOT) February 26, 2020

@dallas_stuart genuinely trying to get us up on his own. Gives 100% every single game but actually has purpose and end product. Great lad too. #playeroftheyear #lufc 8 more wins https://t.co/ianYW0VPNn — Richard Servidei (@Servi2903) February 26, 2020

@dallas_stuart was outstanding tonight. Proper unsung hero, class performance and energy #LUFC #MOT — Owen Rhys Young (@OwenRhysYoung2) February 26, 2020

Stuart Dallas absolutely class #lufc — Kirsty Stanley (@1982Stanners) February 26, 2020

Can we just take a moment to appreciate how brilliant Stuart Dallas is #lufc — Ben (@ben080385) February 26, 2020

Leeds scored their goal against Boro through Mateusz Klich, who finished well just before half-time.

The Whites were given some scary moments in the second-half, when Boro pushed for an equaliser, but they held on to claim the three points.

Leeds’s victory has strengthened their grip on a top two spot, with Marclo Bielsa’s men having just 11 games left to play this season.