'Player of the season': Some Leeds fans hail 'unsung hero', say he's been their best player

Stuart Dallas of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.
Stuart Dallas put in another impressive showing as Leeds United picked up a victory against Middlesbrough yesterday.

Stuart Dallas of Leeds United battles for possession with Tom Pearce of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on...

Leeds United fans have praised Stuart Dallas, after his performance against Middlesbrough last night.

Dallas has been tasked with playing in multiple positions for Leeds this season, and has always performed to a strong level.

The Northern Irish international was stationed at left-back last night, and once again he caught the eye.

 

Dallas was a real threat going forward, and he also put in a solid shift defensively as Leeds picked up the three points.

And although Dallas may not take too many headlines, the Leeds supporters were quick to praise him on Twitter.

Leeds scored their goal against Boro through Mateusz Klich, who finished well just before half-time.

The Whites were given some scary moments in the second-half, when Boro pushed for an equaliser, but they held on to claim the three points.

Leeds’s victory has strengthened their grip on a top two spot, with Marclo Bielsa’s men having just 11 games left to play this season.

