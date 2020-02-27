Our view: Spurs in strong position as agent reacts to Mourinho saying he wants £17m ace

Tottenham Hotspur have been liked with RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg.

Tottenham Hotspur added one attacking player in January by signing Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, but another one is being loosely linked.

Reports from Sport BILD earlier this week suggested that Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg, as relayed by Buli News.

Forsberg, 28, is expected to be available for €20million (£17million), and hasn't enjoyed his best season with Leipzig having started just 10 league games.

He's still managed to pick up an impressive nine goals and four assists in his limited playing time, and a move to play more first-team action away from Julian Nagelsmann seems likely.

A host of clubs were mentioned as being in the race for Forsberg, but agent Hakan Cetinkaya spoke to Expressen last week, after Jose Mourinho said that he would want a player of Forsberg's quality yet he's sat on the Leipzig bench.

“Nothing that surprises me at all,” said Cetinkaya when asked about Mourinho's comments. “Mourinho is a great legend who has worked with Victor Nilsson Lindelöf as well. Together with Victor, Forsberg is the biggest star in the national team and has caused total chaos in Leipzig. I'm not surprised.”

“I can say this: everyone will soon see what will happen to Emil Forsberg,” he added when asked whether the playmaker will be heading to Spurs.

This should give Spurs a real chance of beating the competition if they do move for Forsberg, with agent Cetinkaya clearly a big fan of Mourinho after working with Lindelof.

It does feel like Mourinho's comments about wanting Forsberg have been taken a little too far, as he also suggested he'd want a player of Yussuf Poulsen's quality in attack too.

However, if Mourinho knows that Forsberg is available for just £17million, then that could be a deal too good to turn down – and Cetinkaya's positive comments about Mourinho and refusal to rule out a move to Tottenham do leave them in a strong place.