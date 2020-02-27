Norwich's Farke hails Leicester's 'top class player' James Maddison

Maddison played over 50 games for Norwich City before joining the Foxes.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke spoke to the club's official website in his press conference about James Maddison and why he will be a big player for England.

The Foxes signed Maddison back in 2018 for a fee of £20 million. (BBC) The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since the move and is now one of England's best players.

Maddison played 49 times under Daniel Farke during his time at Carrow Road. The Englishman scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in that period and the Norwich boss claims that he is still a popular figure at the club.

He said: "James Maddison is still popular here because his behaviour was always top class. For such a young player, he was humble and showed his pride to wear the yellow shirt."

"He's a top class player and will play an important role for the Three Lions because he has so many skills. It's always great to see James because I love this guy, but we want to make his life as difficult as possible during the game."

Maddison has been in fine form for the Foxes this season. The 23-year-old has been directly involved in 12 goals in all competitions and he is one of the biggest reasons why Leicester are where they are in the league table.

Norwich managed to keep Maddison at bay when the two sides met earlier in the season. The Canaries would give anything for a win on Friday but their former prodigy is likely to cause them a ton of problems.

If there ever was a time for the Canaries to start winning games, this is it. If Farke can somehow get his side out of the hole they are in, it will be one of the most remarkable survival stories in the history of the Premier League.