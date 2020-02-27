Quick links

‘No doubt’: Kenny Miller makes big claim about Rangers fans and Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Carl Robinson (R) the new coach of the Newcastle Jets and assistant coach Kenny Miller (L) during the round 18 A-League match between the Newcastle Jets and the Central Coast Mariners at...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic for the league title.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Kenny Miller said on talkSPORT (10:40am, February 27, 2020) that Rangers fans would prefer to stop Celtic winning the league title this season to clinching the Europa League.

Rangers have booked their place in the last-16 stage of the Europa League and will now fancy going all the way in the European competition.

Celtic, who could also secure their place in the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season, are way ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

 

The Hoops are 10 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league table at the moment, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

The Bhoys have won the league title for the past eight seasons, and the Glasgow giants are favourites to make it nine in a row.

Miller, who played for both Rangers and Celtic, believes that the Ibrox faithful would prefer to win the league to clinching the Europa League this season.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic gives a thumbs up after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

Miller said on talkSPORT (10:40am, February 27, 2020): “I think everybody would know the answer to that.

"There’s no doubt that the domestic scene is the bread and butter as that means everything to Rangers and to Celtic for that matter. The league is absolutely crucial at the start of the season.”

Miller added: “I think if you were to give the Rangers supporters a choice, no doubt that it would be winning the first league in a number of years.”

Pre match photo of Kenny Miller of Dundee FC before the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Dundee at Easter Road on November 24, 2018 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

 

