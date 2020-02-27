‘No doubt’: Kenny Miller makes big claim about Rangers fans and Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic for the league title.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Kenny Miller said on talkSPORT (10:40am, February 27, 2020) that Rangers fans would prefer to stop Celtic winning the league title this season to clinching the Europa League.

Rangers have booked their place in the last-16 stage of the Europa League and will now fancy going all the way in the European competition.

Celtic, who could also secure their place in the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season, are way ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops are 10 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league table at the moment, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

The Bhoys have won the league title for the past eight seasons, and the Glasgow giants are favourites to make it nine in a row.

Miller, who played for both Rangers and Celtic, believes that the Ibrox faithful would prefer to win the league to clinching the Europa League this season.

Miller said on talkSPORT (10:40am, February 27, 2020): “I think everybody would know the answer to that.

"There’s no doubt that the domestic scene is the bread and butter as that means everything to Rangers and to Celtic for that matter. The league is absolutely crucial at the start of the season.”

Miller added: “I think if you were to give the Rangers supporters a choice, no doubt that it would be winning the first league in a number of years.”