Nioh 2: Last Chance trial release time and end time on PlayStation 4

The release time and end time for the final demo of Nioh 2, the Last Chance trial.

There's a lot of great games coming out in March for the PlayStation 4 such as Persona 5 Royal and DOOM Eternal. However, for those who enjoy brutally difficult games that leave you in a pool of blood repeatedly, then Nioh 2 will no doubt be one of your most anticipated games of the year let alone just next month. If you can't wait to play or just want to see what all the hype is about, you'll be happy to hear that there's a Last Chance trial demo taking place very soon.

Prior to the launch of Nioh 2, developers Team Ninja have been taking feedback into consideration. Some of this feedback includes weapon suggestions for DLC, as well as in regard to difficulty. With that being said, you needn't worry about the game being made too easy to become accessible as the developers have confirmed that they won't 'blunt' their intense Samurai experience.

In order to taste a sample of the much-anticipated sequel before its launch next month, below you'll find out everything you need to know about the upcoming Last Chance trial.

Nioh 2 Last Chance trial demo

The Nioh 2 Last Chance trial demo is a limited-time sample that will include three missions for you to try to complete.

Per the official PlayStation Blog, the demo will show off the detailed character customisation as well as allow players to summon Yokai in battle. Not only that, but you'll also be able to wield a "wicked, scythe-like weapon" named the Switchglaive.

As for how much content the trial will pack, there is said to be three missions for you to attempt to complete. There will be a mighty boss for you to tango with and - if you complete the demo - you will unlock a Kamaitachi Helmet to use in the full game.

You should know in advance that your game progress will not carry over to the full game when it launches, but you will be able to revive your created character's appearance.

Nioh 2 Last Chance trial release time

The Nioh 2 Last Chance trial will be available on February 28th at 00:00 PST.

As for elsewhere, the Last Chance trial will be available at 03:00 EST and 08:00 GMT.

Team Ninja's final demo for the upcoming release will conclude on March 1st at 23:59 PST (March 2nd at 02:59 EST and 07:59 GMT).

Nioh 2 fully launches for PlayStation 4 on March 13th.