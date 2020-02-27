Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Next season please’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to report about 26-year-old

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's first goal which is then disallowed for offside by VAR during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could reportedly be back in action in April.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has a shot at goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Harry Kane could be back in action in April.

Kane is injured at the moment, having rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring on New Year’s Day.

According to The Sun, the England international striker could be back in action in early April, although Spurs are unwilling to rush back the 26-year-old.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on Twitter on the report that Kane could be back before the end of the season.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Tottenham forward Harry Kane in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Back in April?

Kane is a very important player for Tottenham, and him returning to action in early April will certainly boost Jose Mourinho’s side’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

However, if the striker is rushed back and he is not 100% match-fit, then he could suffer another injury.

What is important for the England international is not to rush back and to make sure that he is fully fit and ready for action. If that means that he will not play until next season, then so be it.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road

