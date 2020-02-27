‘Next season please’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to report about 26-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could reportedly be back in action in April.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Harry Kane could be back in action in April.

Kane is injured at the moment, having rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring on New Year’s Day.

According to The Sun, the England international striker could be back in action in early April, although Spurs are unwilling to rush back the 26-year-old.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on Twitter on the report that Kane could be back before the end of the season.

Below are some of the best comments:

Next season please. Thank you — Karthick (@NaanDhanKarthi) February 27, 2020

No, no, no! Stay and rest for the rest of the season and miss out on the Euros too. Otherwise this is going to keep happening — David Harman (@Synth3r) February 27, 2020

Stop rushing him back from injury — Patrick Bale (@PatrickBale11) February 27, 2020

Don't be a hero @HKane we only want you back when you're fully healed.....no half measures my friend — Jan Hatton (@Jan98366648) February 27, 2020

Rushing back from injury again . Should just miss the rest of the season and the Euros, then be 100 percent fit for the start of season — Terry david (@Terryda98843481) February 27, 2020

I’d give anything to see him back but for Spurs and England I beg him not to come back too early. — Squiggs (@Kenbiff) February 27, 2020

Not a repeat of coming back to soon please — FUT SLOTH (@FutSloth) February 27, 2020

Stay away until August This season is a write off now anyway — YidArmyAndrew (@YidArmyAndrew) February 27, 2020

Id rather have him fully fit and healthy when it's time, rather than being rushed back only to get injured again... .



Want this man to have a long career. — Mabuya Ngwenya (@sboda4sure) February 27, 2020

Shouldn’t come back this season!! — Nick Aristidou (@Nick_Aristidou1) February 27, 2020

All this talk of Harry Kane not ‘rushing’ back to fitness is nonsense.



The guy obviously works harder than anyone else in order to be fit, plus we need him



The problem lies with not having someone to share the load, never the fact he’s rushed back from injury#THFC #COYS — LG (@LewisGraham9) February 27, 2020

Back in April?

Kane is a very important player for Tottenham, and him returning to action in early April will certainly boost Jose Mourinho’s side’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

However, if the striker is rushed back and he is not 100% match-fit, then he could suffer another injury.

What is important for the England international is not to rush back and to make sure that he is fully fit and ready for action. If that means that he will not play until next season, then so be it.