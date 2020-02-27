How to get the new £20 note AR lens on Snapchat: See 'The Fighting Temeraire' come to life!

Could this be the weirdest Snapchat cross-over yet?

It's time to get rid of your £20 notes like crazy in February 2020 as a brand new note has been released.

Paper is 'so 2019', so, following in the same vein as the £10 note, the new £20 notes are made of a flexible plastic.

To make cash that little bit cooler, it seems that a filter has been created featuring the new cash. Augmented reality filters have been taken to a new level in February 2020 with the release of a snazzy new filter from Snapchat.

Wondering how the new £20 note and Snapchat could possibly be linked? Wonder no more.

How are the new £20 note and Snapchat linked?

We really do live in a world where anything is possible in 2020.

The realms of currency and social media have come on leaps and bounds in recent years, we can pay for the food shop with our phone or send a selfie with a life-like bear on our faces at the click of a button.

Now, it seems that the new £20 notes and Snapchat have crossed over due to the artwork featured on them.

The new £20 notes feature artist JMW Turner's painting 'The Fighting Temeraire' as well as his self-portrait. By using the Snapchat AR filter on the note, you'll get to see the iconic painting come to life.

How to get the £20 note AR lens

It's relatively simple to get the AR lens working, you'll need a new £20 (or an image of one) as well as the Snapchat app.

Firstly, open Snapchat and head to the 'smiley face' icon next to the record button.

Here you can search '£20' for the filter to use it.

Now, you'll need to hold up the new £20 note in front of the camera, while hovering over the note you should now see it come to life in full colour. The filter also features sound effects, so make sure the sound is on.

