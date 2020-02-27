Netflix: Who was Gabriel Fernandez's uncle? Where is Michael Lemos Carranza now?

Netflix has released a new true crime documentary in the form of The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.

The popularity of true crime documentaries has exploded in recent year with the enthralling series captivating audiences like never before.

In just the last few years, we've seen the likes of Making a Murderer and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann making a huge splash on the streaming service Netflix and now, true crime fans have another docuseries to get their teeth stuck into.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez promises to be one of Netflix's most grim and harrowing docuseries yet which will no doubt entice and disturb fans in equal measure.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez tells the story of the brutal and harrowing death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

Over the space of several months, if not longer, the young boy was effectively tortured and subsequently killed by his own mother and her boyfriend.

On top of that, the US social care system was put under close scrutiny as well following Gabriel's death after several social workers failed to report or take action that could have saved Gabriel's life.

Who was Gabriel Fernandez's uncle?

Michael Lemons Carranza was Gabriel Fernandez's great-uncle.

While Gabriel Fernandez was killed at the age of eight while living with his mother, Pearl Fernandes, and boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, he actually spent the first four years of his life living with his great-uncle Michael Lemos Carranza and his partner, David Martinez.

Just three days after he was born, Gabriel Fernandez was given away to his great-uncle and his partner by Pearl Fernandez according to Oxygen.

The pair looked after him until he moved in with his grandparents, Robert and Sandra Fernandez, at the age of four, who themselves looked after Gabriel until he was seven.

Pearl Fernandez and Isauro Aguirre had custody of Gabriel for just a year before their abuse led to his death.

Where is Michael Lemos Carranza now?

Michael Lemos Carranza, who looked after Gabriel for the first four years of his life, tragically passed away just over a year (September 17th, 2014) after the death of Gabriel (May 24th, 2013).

In the documentary series, David Martinez, Michael's partner who helped him look after Gabriel, said: "He was my baby, I had never known pain before until he passed away. I will love him until I die."

He now says he feels both Michael and Gabriel are with him in spirit.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is available to stream now on Netflix after the six-episode series released on February 26th, 2020.