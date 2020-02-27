Netflix: Who is Elaiza Ikeda? Meet the Followers actress on Instagram

Followers, a new drama series from Japan, has arrived on Netflix!

Netflix may be best known for its range of big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but as a global streaming service, we've seen more and more international films and TV series make their way onto the Netflix in recent months.

The year 2020 has kicked off with some fairly high profile series in the likes of Rise of Empires: Ottoman from Turkey, Norway's Ragnarok and the South Korean romance Crash Landing On You.

Now, it is the turn of Japan and the new J-drama series Followers which released on Netflix on February 27th, 2020.

Followers on Netflix

Followers tells the story of a group of women living in the busy and bright city of Tokyo.

The story is centred around an aspiring actress, Natsume Hyakuta, who rises to overnight fame after a candid photo of her is uploaded to Instagram.

We then follow Natsume and a group of Tokyo-based women as they cross paths and search for meaning and happiness in the real world.

Meet actress Elaiza Ikeda

Taking on the role of Natsume Hyakuta in Followers is 23-year-old model and actress Elaiza Ikeda.

Born on April 16th, 1996 in the Philippines, the Japanese star has been involved in the modelling industry since 2009 and started acting only two years later in 2011.

Away from the catwalk or acting world, Elaiza is also very active on social media with accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with a following of over 1.1 million on each.

Elaiza Ikeda: Films and TV

As mentioned, Elaiza's first acting role came in 2011 when she appeared as the character Takemoto in the Japanese film High School Debut.

Since then, Elaiza has appeared in almost 30 acting roles.

However, she did also appear in a voice role in Wes Anderson's 2018 film Isle of Dogs which western audiences will more likely recognise.

Followers, featuring Elaiza Ikeda is available to stream now on Netflix after the nine-episode series released on February 27th.