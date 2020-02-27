Neil McCann praises 'colossus' Rangers player after Europa League win

Rangers booked their place in the next round of the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Neil McCann heaped praise on the 'superb' George Edmundson for his performance after Rangers booked their place in the last-16 of the Europa League on Wednesday night.

In only Edmunson's eighth start of the season, McCann felt that the English centre-back produced a 'colossus' performance against Braga, as he told BBC Sportsound (26/02/20 at 19:00 pm).

Steven Gerrard's men went into the match having dropped points after a pretty poor performance against St Johnstone in the Premiership - the one shining light was they went into the European match with a 3-2 first-leg lead.

Despite some negativity filtering in from the weekend, Gerrard made the changes in Portugal, bringing in Edmundson for the recently criticised Nikola Katic. And former Gers winger McCann was impressed.

"That was comfortable," McCann told Sportsound. "George Edmundson was superb. I mean superb. To be thrown in there, for a game of this magnitude and coming off a really poor result and performance against St Johnstone, I thought he was a colossus at the back.

"I think his partnership with Goldson. In fact, I think the whole back four were really good in terms of really disciplined, got narrow and shut the game off. It's something that Braga weren't capable of, which is shutting a game off."

The one question the Rangers fans will be asking now is why cannot their players transcend their European performances into domestic games.

Whilst against Celtic they have been impressive, it's the rest of the games that are seemingly hurting them once again, mainly since the winter break.

But this is perhaps the confidence-booster needed for the Ibrox club, as they will now turn their attention to the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Saturday when they travel to Hearts.