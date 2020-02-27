Neil Lennon claims Celtic have just had a bit of 'great' news

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is delighted to hear that Scott Brown is back fit again and ready to play in the Europa League tonight.

Neil Lennon has told Celtic’s official website that having Scott Brown back is a ‘great boost’ for his side.

Brown has struggled with injury of late, but the Celtic captain is now back to full fitness.

Brown could even feature for Celtic tonight, when they take on Copenhagen in the Europa League.

And the Bhoys will also be able to pick James Forrest, although Olivier Ntcham is set to be sidelined.

“James and Scott are both fit but Ollie is not and will be out for another week,” Lennon said.

“It’s a great boost to have Scott back. We had a great win at the weekend but having Scott, with his experience and the way he’s been playing this season, back in the team is a big confidence boost for the squad. Jamesy’s a big-game player.”

Whether Brown will step straight back into Celtic’s line-up remains to be seen, but it seems likely from Lennon’s comments.

Brown's return could be important on such a pressurised occasion, as he should be a calming influence on the rest of his teammates.

Celtic go into tonight’s game after an even first-leg, which the two sides drew 1-1 in Denmark.

Lennon’s men had the lead in the match when Odsonne Edouard scored, but Dame N’Doye struck an equaliser for Copenhagen to leave the tie level going into tonight’s game at Parkhead.