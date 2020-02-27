Quick links

Mikel Arteta claims one player has been 'phenomenal' for Tottenham

Mikel Arteta the manager
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed in the London Evening Standard that Harry Kane has done ‘phenomenally’ for Tottenham Hotspur.

Gary Neville suggested that Aubameyang doesn’t get enough credit because he has never won a trophy with Arsenal.

But Arteta feels that Tottenham striker Kane’s record proves that silverware isn’t the best measurement of a player’s quality.

“Harry Kane has scored 30 goals and never won the Premier League, you know,” Arteta said.

 

“There are a lot of good examples of players that do phenomenally, but unfortunately there are a lot of top teams in this country and only one wins the League. So you can’t have everything in life.”

Tottenham are now finding out just how difficult life is without Kane.

The Spurs striker has been ruled out with injury recently, and Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled to cope without him.

Harry Kane of Tottenham congratulates Heung-Min Son after his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 7, 2019...

Tottenham have lost a lot of their attacking quality without the England international, who is set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, has enjoyed an excellent run of form at Arsenal since Arteta took charge, and his performances in a left-wing position have earned him great praise.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

