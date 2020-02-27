Mikel Arteta claims one player has been 'phenomenal' for Tottenham

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed in the London Evening Standard that Harry Kane has done ‘phenomenally’ for Tottenham Hotspur.

Gary Neville suggested that Aubameyang doesn’t get enough credit because he has never won a trophy with Arsenal.

But Arteta feels that Tottenham striker Kane’s record proves that silverware isn’t the best measurement of a player’s quality.

“Harry Kane has scored 30 goals and never won the Premier League, you know,” Arteta said.

“There are a lot of good examples of players that do phenomenally, but unfortunately there are a lot of top teams in this country and only one wins the League. So you can’t have everything in life.”

Tottenham are now finding out just how difficult life is without Kane.

The Spurs striker has been ruled out with injury recently, and Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled to cope without him.

Tottenham have lost a lot of their attacking quality without the England international, who is set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, has enjoyed an excellent run of form at Arsenal since Arteta took charge, and his performances in a left-wing position have earned him great praise.