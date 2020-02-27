Where has Mike Bushell been? BBC presenter returns after Strictly Come Dancing tour

Mike Bushell has returned to his presenting duties on BBC Breakfast but where has the sports reporter been?

You wouldn't think that you'd have a favourite news presenter but the reaction to Mike Bushell's return to BBC Breakfast on February 27th shows that the sports reporter has been hugely missed during his stint away from the BBC Breakfast sofa.

There was certainly a lot of fuss about Mike Bushell's return to presenting duties on social media, as well as the Breakfast programme itself.

But where has Mike Bushell been during his time away from presenting on BBC Breakfast?

ALSO ON THE BBC: Death in Paradise s9 concludes with these guests

Aw missed you all too Ben. @BBCBenThompson @rachelburden and I’ve obviously missed the pointing workshop while I’ve been away. https://t.co/EuAHpEqCjJ — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) February 27, 2020

Mike Bushell returns to BBC presenting duties

Mike Bushell, one of BBC News's sports reporters had been a regular on BBC Breakfast but has recently been absent from presenting duties until February 27th when he made his long-awaited return to our screens.

His return was greeted with a welcoming "look who's back" from presenter Charlie Stayt before Mike Bushell went on to deliver his report.

But for fans who have not followed events closely, many have been left wondering where Mike Bushell has been.

Where has Mike Bushell been?

Strictly Come Dancing.

That's right, Mike Bushell has spent the last six months or so training for and competing on the BBC's hit ballroom dancing series Strictly Come Dancing as well as the live tour that customarily follows the TV series' conclusion.

Mike Bushell was announced for series 17 of Strictly on August 7th, 2019 and began training almost immediately before the first episode of the series arrived on September 29th.

Bushell, who was partnered with Russian dancer Katya Jones, made it through to week 7 before being eliminated.

However, that wasn't the end of his Strictly adventure as January and February 2020 has seen him and several other contestants take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Tour that follows the series each year.

The last event of the tour came on February 9th and since then Mike Bushell has recovered and is now back on presenting duty.

Fans are pleased to see him back!

It's safe to say that fans are pleased to see Mike Bushell back after his dancing adventures with many taking to social media to welcome the presenter back.

One Twitter user commented: "YEYYYYYYY!!!!! welcome back Mike!"

While another added: "What a wonderful surprise, welcome back, we missed you"

It's safe to say his welcome back has been a warm one and we can expect more of Mike Bushell on BBC Breakfast in the coming days and weeks to come.