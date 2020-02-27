Michael Stewart slams two Celtic players tonight, Chris Sutton reacts to defeat

Neil Lennon’s Celtic have lost in the Europa League tonight.

Michael Stewart has criticised two Celtic players on Twitter this evening, while Chris Sutton has praised FC Copenhagen for winning at Celtic Park.

Celtic have suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park in Glasgow this evening.

The loss in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 means that the Glasgow giants have been knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

Former Manchester United and Hibernian midfielder Stewart was following the match, and he has criticised Celtic defenders Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer for the defeat.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Sutton has given his take on the defeat for the Scottish Premiership giants.

Quite simply three horrendous defensive errors have cost Celtic in this game tonight. Simunovic for the first put them on the back foot then Ajer for the 2nd & 3rd has finished the tie off for Celtic — Michael Stewart (@mstewart_23) February 27, 2020

Celtic only got themselves to blame tonight... missed chances and lapses defensively... no getting away from it huge disappointment... but well played FC Copenhagen — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 27, 2020

Bouncing back

Celtic headed into the game this evening as favourites, and they should have done better when they made it 1-1.

The Hoops created chances at Celtic Park this evening, but they failed to take them, and now they have to focus on the domestic front for the rest of the season.

Celtic are on course for the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row.