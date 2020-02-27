Quick links

Michael Stewart slams two Celtic players tonight, Chris Sutton reacts to defeat

A general view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February 27, 2020 in Glasgow, United...
Neil Lennon’s Celtic have lost in the Europa League tonight.

Jozo Simunovic of Celtic reacts at full time during the UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round, second leg match between Celtic and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on August 13, 2019 in...

Michael Stewart has criticised two Celtic players on Twitter this evening, while Chris Sutton has praised FC Copenhagen for winning at Celtic Park.

Celtic have suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park in Glasgow this evening.

The loss in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 means that the Glasgow giants have been knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

 

Former Manchester United and Hibernian midfielder Stewart was following the match, and he has criticised Celtic defenders Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer for the defeat.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Sutton has given his take on the defeat for the Scottish Premiership giants.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic reacts after conceding the second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February 27,...

Bouncing back

Celtic headed into the game this evening as favourites, and they should have done better when they made it 1-1.

The Hoops created chances at Celtic Park this evening, but they failed to take them, and now they have to focus on the domestic front for the rest of the season.

Celtic are on course for the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row.

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

