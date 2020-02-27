Where to get a McDonald’s Triple Cheeseburger - and how much does it cost?

Fast-food giant McDonald's has introduced a mouth-watering new addition to its menu.
It's always an exciting time when one of our favourite food outlets releases a new product, especially if it's something that's just a bigger version of a traditional favourite.
Just look at McDonald's and their Grand Big Mac which has hit restaurants again in 2020.
Well, fast food fans have another tantalising treat in prospect as the restaurant chain has revealed that it is bringing a mouthwatering Triple Cheeseburger to a select number of its branches.
-
PREPARE YOURSELVES: Pre-order Disney Plus on PS4 and Xbox One now!
The McDonald's Triple Cheeseburger is here
That's right if one or two beef patties weren't enough, McDonald's is now selling a Triple Cheeseburger with a whopping three burger patties covered in cheese and the usual sauce and pickle toppings.
According to LADbible, The Triple Cheeseburger is set to cost £2.39 but this will likely vary between branches.
The burger is heading to just 60 of McDonald's branches in the UK and a further nine in Ireland, however, but we've included a list of which stores to visit below.
Don't miss out
You'll have to be quick if you want to try one out, however, as the burger is only on trial.
However, if the new addition to the menu proves popular it could well receive a national roll-out in time.
Where to get a Triple Cheeseburger
In the UK, McDonald's boasts a whopping 1,249 branches but the new Triple Cheeseburger will only be available at 60 across Yorkshire and the Midlands.
According to the Birmingham Mail, the branches will be:
-
Worksop
-
Crystal Peaks
-
Sheffield - Drake House
-
Sheffield Handsworth
-
Rotherham
-
Meadowhall
-
Rotherham 2
-
Meadowhall 2
-
Rotherham Bawtry Road
-
Rotherham Canklow
-
Rotherham - Parkgate
-
Doncaster
-
Doncaster Dome
-
Doncaster - Thorne Road
-
Doncaster Factory Outlet
-
Balby - Sandford Road
-
Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park
-
Thorne
-
Chesterfield
-
Sheffield 2
-
Sheffield - Farm Road
-
Chesterfield
-
Sheffield Archer Road
-
Barlborough
-
Sheffield - Darnall Road
-
Markham Vale
-
Hillsborough
-
Tankersley
-
Woodall Welcome Break
-
Cortonwood
-
Grimsby
-
Scunthorpe 2
-
Scunthorpe - Doncaster Road
-
Kingston-Upon-Hull
-
Hull St Andrews Quay
-
Cleethorpes
-
Willerby
-
Ennerdale
-
Hull - Holderness Road
-
Bridlington - Bessingby Road
-
Grimsby - Birchin Way
-
Cleethorpes - Meridian Point
-
Hull - Cottingham Road
-
Laceby - Grimsby
-
Asda Kingswood Hull
-
Hull - Boothferry Road
-
Morrisons - Beverley
-
York
-
Clifton Moor
-
Bilbrough Top
-
York Outlet Village
-
Monks Cross Drive-Thru
-
York - Poppleton
-
Goole Dt
-
Selby
-
Shiptonthorpe
-
Harrogate
-
Knaresborough Retail Park
-
Scarborough
-
Scarborough Fayre
Have something to tell us about this article?