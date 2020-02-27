Where to get a McDonald’s Triple Cheeseburger - and how much does it cost?

Fast-food giant McDonald's has introduced a mouth-watering new addition to its menu.

It's always an exciting time when one of our favourite food outlets releases a new product, especially if it's something that's just a bigger version of a traditional favourite.

Just look at McDonald's and their Grand Big Mac which has hit restaurants again in 2020.

Well, fast food fans have another tantalising treat in prospect as the restaurant chain has revealed that it is bringing a mouthwatering Triple Cheeseburger to a select number of its branches.

The McDonald's Triple Cheeseburger is here

That's right if one or two beef patties weren't enough, McDonald's is now selling a Triple Cheeseburger with a whopping three burger patties covered in cheese and the usual sauce and pickle toppings.

According to LADbible, The Triple Cheeseburger is set to cost £2.39 but this will likely vary between branches.

The burger is heading to just 60 of McDonald's branches in the UK and a further nine in Ireland, however, but we've included a list of which stores to visit below.

Don't miss out

You'll have to be quick if you want to try one out, however, as the burger is only on trial.

However, if the new addition to the menu proves popular it could well receive a national roll-out in time.

Where to get a Triple Cheeseburger

In the UK, McDonald's boasts a whopping 1,249 branches but the new Triple Cheeseburger will only be available at 60 across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the branches will be:



Worksop

Crystal Peaks

Sheffield - Drake House

Sheffield Handsworth

Rotherham

Meadowhall

Rotherham 2

Meadowhall 2

Rotherham Bawtry Road

Rotherham Canklow

Rotherham - Parkgate

Doncaster

Doncaster Dome

Doncaster - Thorne Road

Doncaster Factory Outlet

Balby - Sandford Road

Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park

Thorne

Chesterfield

Sheffield 2

Sheffield - Farm Road

Chesterfield

Sheffield Archer Road

Barlborough

Sheffield - Darnall Road

Markham Vale

Hillsborough

Tankersley

Woodall Welcome Break

Cortonwood

Grimsby

Scunthorpe 2

Scunthorpe - Doncaster Road

Kingston-Upon-Hull

Hull St Andrews Quay

Cleethorpes

Willerby

Ennerdale

Hull - Holderness Road

Bridlington - Bessingby Road

Grimsby - Birchin Way

Cleethorpes - Meridian Point

Hull - Cottingham Road

Laceby - Grimsby

Asda Kingswood Hull

Hull - Boothferry Road

Morrisons - Beverley

York

Clifton Moor

Bilbrough Top

York Outlet Village

Monks Cross Drive-Thru

York - Poppleton

Goole Dt

Selby

Shiptonthorpe

Harrogate

Knaresborough Retail Park

Scarborough

Scarborough Fayre