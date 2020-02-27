Mark Warburton predicts what Gerrard will want more of from the Rangers board

Mark Warburton managed Rangers for a two-year period.

Mark Warburton has stated that Steven Gerrard has done a 'fantastic' job at Rangers, so far, but he claimed that he would want to be 'backed more' by the board, as he told Jim White (26/02/20 at 11:25 am).

It has been a drama-filled ride so far for Gerrard at Ibrox, with a mixture of highs and lows at the Glasgow-based club, but Rangers progressing through to the last-16 of the Europa League last night would have been pleasing for the Englishman.

Warburton will know all about how Gerrard is feeling on the touchline because he felt that same very heat for a two-year period.

Given the insight and understanding the now Queens Park Rangers boss has of the Rangers managerial role, he had nothing but praise for Gerrard and the work he is doing at the club.

"It's his first job and it's a huge job in terms of the club and the expectations," Warburton told TalkSport. "He has gone out and built the squad. He has been backed, which is good.

"But Steven will want to be backed more [from the board] and keep pushing which he has to do. A club of that stature demands so much.

"He has done a fantastic job. He is always fighting against Celtic, who are established in Europe in terms of their experience in the five, six, seven years and it's a tough barrier to close. He will be diligent towards that."

During Gerrard's time at Ibrox, he has been backed by the Rangers board and he has brought in a mixture of highly-rated talents to experienced heads.

In some cases, such as the return of Steven Davis, it has been a very positive move, but then you have your Umar Sadiq's of this world.

Either way, it has been a pretty tough ride for the Liverpool legend, who is 12-points behind Celtic in the table, with a game in hand and two more Old Firm matches coming up - all of which are going to be crucial if they are to close that gap on their rivals.