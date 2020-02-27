Marcelo Bielsa says one Leeds player did something remarkable last night

Kiko Casilla was in action for Leeds United against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Kiko Casilla played with pain against Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Casilla was in goal for Leeds in their 1-0 win against Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

The 33-year-old Spaniard did well in the game, and Bielsa has said that the former Real Madrid player played despite the pain in his hand.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “It was a brave decision from him to play this match. Not many players would have played this match with the pain he had.

“He had a good performance, safe performance. It was a good performance from him.”

Important player for Leeds United

Casilla has made mistakes from time to time, and some of them have cost his team points, but against Middlesbrough the goalkeeper was very good.

The former Madrid man is a very experienced goalkeeper and is the undisputed first choice between the posts for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Automatic promotion push

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches.

The Whites are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Bielsa’s side are within touching distance of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.