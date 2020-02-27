Quick links

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa says one Leeds player did something remarkable last night

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26th February 2020.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kiko Casilla was in action for Leeds United against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Kiko Casilla played with pain against Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Casilla was in goal for Leeds in their 1-0 win against Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

The 33-year-old Spaniard did well in the game, and Bielsa has said that the former Real Madrid player played despite the pain in his hand.

 

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “It was a brave decision from him to play this match. Not many players would have played this match with the pain he had.

“He had a good performance, safe performance. It was a good performance from him.”

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

Important player for Leeds United

Casilla has made mistakes from time to time, and some of them have cost his team points, but against Middlesbrough the goalkeeper was very good.

The former Madrid man is a very experienced goalkeeper and is the undisputed first choice between the posts for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Automatic promotion push

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches.

The Whites are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Bielsa’s side are within touching distance of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch