Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United man will not play against Hull City

Jean-Kevin Augustin did not play for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United against Middlesbrough.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Jean-Kevin Augustin will not be in action this weekend.

The striker was not part of the Leeds squad for the match against Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Bielsa has said that the 22-year-old has an injury, and the Leeds head coach has added that the French youngster will not recover his fitness in time for the league fixture against Hull City away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Augustin: “A muscular problem in his hamstring.”

When asked if the 22-year-old will be fit for Saturday: “Not Augustin.”

Stats

Augustin joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman made two starts and eight substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for AS Monaco during his loan spell this season before his move to the Whites, according to WhoScored.

The 22-year-old has made three substitute appearances in the league for Leeds, playing a total of just 49 minutes, according to WhoScored.

Disappointing

Augustin has not been great in the 49 minutes that he has played for Leeds, and the injury he has suffered is a further blow for him.

Leeds are not going to miss the striker against Hull, but head coach Bielsa could find it tricky if Patrick Bamford suffers an injury against the Tigers.