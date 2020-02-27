Manager has warned Crystal Palace and Aston Villa players they may be left out

Jason Lokilo and Jacob Ramsey took Doncaster Rovers' number of temporary recruits to six when they joined from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.

The Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore has revealed the club's recent loan signings from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa were warned on arrival that they aren't guaranteed a place in his matchday squad.

Jason Lokilo and Jacob Ramsey took Rovers' number of temporary recruits to six when they joined from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively on the final day of the January transfer window.

That is one more than the maximum permitted in a League One 18.

But, whereas Ramsey has made the squad on six out of six occasions and started on four, Lokilo has yet to find himself involved.

Asked how he plans to accomodate the Crystal Palace winger with his other loanees all fit, Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield. "It's very straightforward. Jason's come in, we know that we've got six loanee players here and we know that for any given game only five can be involved.

"They all offer something different, which is great. There's a nice variety there with them.

"And that was explained when they all came in. It's something I've done before and it's something I'm doing now.

"We look at the team, we look at the squad, we look at the loanee players and we'll pick them accordingly, as we see fit."

Ramsey hit the ground running in Doncaster - which is his first spell away from Aston Villa - scoring twice on his debut.

And Moore provided the following assessment of the teenager's time at the Keepmoat Stadium.

"He looks like he's maturing very quickly," said the Birmingham-born boss. "JJ has come in, he's familiarised himself with the surroundings, his teammates. We're probably doing different dynamics to what he's used to. That's part and parcel and he's learning and developing on loan.

"We've brought him here because he's a wonderful player, he's got fantastic attributes and we're applying those attributes at first-team level. We feel he's good enough for it and he's proven he's good enough for it.

"His game has shown a lot of maturity in recent weeks and long may that continue. What we're trying to get with JJ, as with the rest of the squad is that consistency to keep producing performances at the highest level and this is something that he's learning going forward."

As well as the Crystal Palace and Aston Villa players, Rovers have two Wolverhampton Wanderers loanees (Cameron John and Niall Ennis), one from Arsenal (Ben Sheaf) and another from Queens Park Rangers (Seny Dieng).