Lennon suggests he might start Celtic man for just the second time in 2020 tonight

John Verrall
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has struggled for regular game time so far this season.

Neil Lennon has told the Scottish Sun that Tom Rogic could well play for Celtic this evening.

Celtic take on Copenhagen in the Europa League, with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first-leg of the tie.

The Bhoys could be left short in midfield later this evening, as they are without Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham.

And Lennon feels that tonight could be the evening for Rogic to step up and force his way back into Celtic’s team.

 

“Tom’s got a great chance of playing,” Lennon said.

“I thought he played really well against Kilmarnock at the weekend. He’s a top player when he’s on form.

“He’s just had an ongoing issue with his knee and with the form of some other players he’s found it difficult to get regular game time.

“He’s champing at the bit to play and he is certainly in our thoughts.”

Rogic has only started one game for Celtic in the whole of 2020, so picking him tonight would have to be considered a gamble.

The Australian does remain one of the very finest talents the Bhoys have on his day though.

Rogic is blessed with great skill in possession, and his ability to unlock defences could be crucial tonight.

In the first-leg Copenhagen allowed Celtic space in behind them, particularly early on, and the hope is that Rogic’s passing range can help to pick up some gaps in the Danish side’s defence.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

