Leeds United's three best players in win over Middlesbrough

Dan Coombs
Leeds United recorded another crucial win.

Leeds United kept their advantage over the chasing pack in the chase for the automatic promotion places.

A resolute away win over Middlesbrough tested the Whites and as usual they did not make it easy for themselves.

 

A 1-0 scoreline was enough for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with Mateusz Klich scoring the winner.

Here is a look at Leeds' three best players in the victory...

Mateusz Klich

Let's start with the obvious one. The Polish midfielder has been Leeds' most consistent player this season and has been in an excellent run of form.

It was little surprise to see Klich break the deadlock here, and fully deserved at the end of a tireless first half.

Klich's performance was far more than the goal. He created three chances, and led the team with six tackles. It's easy to see why Leeds fans love him.

Pablo Hernandez

Star attacker Pablo Hernandez has returned to form over the past couple of games.

The Spaniard provided the assist for Klich's goal, one of three chances he created on the night.

He had 72 touches in the 72 minutes he played, which included a shot which rebounded off the woodwork.

Stuart Dallas

Northern Ireland international Dallas has become such an important player for Marcelo Bielsa this season.

He was excellent again in Leeds' win at the Riverside. Dallas touched the ball 91 times, more than any player lon the pitch.

He created one chance, had two shots on target and led defensively with seven interceptions and five clearances.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

