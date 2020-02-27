Who is new Kovacs actor Anthony Mackie? Altered Carbon season 2 swaps lead Joel Kinnaman

Altered Carbon season 2 has arrived on Netflix but the main character, Takeshi Kovacs, looks a little different.

Netflix has a growing reputation for creating big-budget drama series that push the boat out into territories many traditional TV channels would not venture into.

In recent years we've seen the likes of Stranger Things and The Witcher make huge splashes on the streaming service and now it's the turn of cyberpunk-themed series Altered Carbon to enjoy its time in the neon-coloured limelight.

Altered Carbon first appeared on Netflix in 2018 and in February 2020, the series is returning for its second series.

However, there's something a bit different about Altered Carbon's main character, Takeshi Kovacs, in this new instalment.

Altered Carbon season 2

After first appearing on Netflix in February 2018, it's taken a whole two years for the second season to arrive.

A new batch of eight episodes, featuring a new-look cast, released on Netflix on February 27th, 2020.

Fans tuning in for the first time since the original season will no doubt have plenty of questions, however, as what we learned in season 1 and the characters we met are all thrown aside in season 2 as the new instalment leans heavily on the show being an anthology, especially with its main character, Takeshi Kovacs who looks a little different to the last time we met him.

Meet the new Takeshi Kovacs

In season 1, Takeshi Kovacs was played by Joel Kinnaman of Suicide Squad and RoboCop (2014) fame but in season 2 that role has gone to Anthony Mackie.

The reason for the change stems from the lore of the series and original Richard K. Morgan novels.

In the world of Altered Carbon, wealthy individuals can store their consciousnesses on disc-shaped devices known as a cortical stack.

This means that if a person's body is destroyed, as long as this stack survives, the person can live on in a new body, or sleeve as they're known.

For Takeshi Kovacs, this is exactly what has happened between seasons 1 and 2 with the new batch of episodes opening up with Takeshi's consciousness being uploaded into a new sleeve in the form of Anthony Mackie.

Anthony Mackie: Films and TV

Anthony Mackie has been working in the acting industry since making his debut in the 2002 TV series As If where he played a bar patron. In the same year, he also appeared alongside Eminem in the film 8 Mile.

Since then, however, Anthony Mackie has exploded onto the Hollywood scene, especially after he was cast as Sam Wilson, aka. Falcon, in the Marvel MCU in 2014.

As well as appearing in the likes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the recent Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Mackie still finds time to appear elsewhere with other major roles coming in Black Mirror, Detroit and even the NBA 2K19 video game.



Altered Carbon season 2, featuring Anthony Mackie, arrived on Netflix on February 27th, 2020 and can be streamed now.