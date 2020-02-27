Klich shares what he noticed about Leeds travelling fans yesterday

Leeds United managed to win 1-0 against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last night.

Mateusz Klich has told Leeds United’s official website that he noticed just how much the fans were enjoying watching their side yesterday.

Leeds won 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium, as they secured a massive three points.

Klich was the goalscorer on the evening, and he said even from the pitch he could see how much Leeds supporters were enjoying the match.

“It was a very intense game, you could see Middlesbrough wanted to win as they needed the points,” Klich said.

“We could see the Leeds fans in the stadium enjoyed the game.

“We know if we keep clean sheets, it’s going to be fine as in every game we get chances.

“Obviously everyone knows what we’re playing for, we have to take experience from last season and no one wants to repeat that.

“We can feel the pressure but everyone is mentally stronger this season.”

Klich’s mention of clean-sheets is interesting, as that was something they struggled to do at the start of 2020.

Leeds went through a poor run of results, but have began to turn their form around now.

Leeds have won their last three matches 1-0 to secure their grip on second place in the Championship table.

The Whites have built their success around upon defence strength this term, and will be hoping to secure a few more shut-outs in the coming weeks.

Leeds are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Hull City.