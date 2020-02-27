Kalvin Phillips sends message to Leeds United fans after win over Middlesbrough

Leeds star missed the game through injury.

Leeds United went into last night's game away at Middlesbrough without star man Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips had scored a dramatic last gasp equaliser at the Riverside last season in the 11th minute of injury time.

12 months on from last February's visit to Teesside, Leeds had to cope without Phillips, and came away with all three points.

Mateusz Klich scored Leeds' goal at the end of the first half and they then held on for a nervous but effective 1-0 victory.

Leeds now have three wins in a row and are unbeaten in four and have put a talk of a late season collapse on hold, perhaps indefinitely.

Phillips sent a message after the full time whistle, praising the team, and supporters, with 4,500 Leeds fans making the midweek trip to Boro.

View this post on Instagram Some team! Some fans! Some result! A post shared by Kalvin Phillips (@kalvinphillips) on Feb 26, 2020 at 2:56pm PST

Leeds filled Phillips' place in the midfield with versatile loanee Ben White, who held his own in the position.

The Whites will hope to have Phillips back as soon as possible, but this was important for the team to show they can win without him.

Their recent poor run of form came during a spell where Phillips missed games. If he is going to keep having fitness issues between now and the end of the campaign, Leeds' players proved a point to themselves last night.