Jonny Howson makes bold claim about Leeds after facing them last night

Leeds United are currently in second place in the Championship, but Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson thinks they are the best team.

Jonny Howson has told Middlesbrough’s official website that he thinks Leeds United are the best team in the Championship.

Howson, who used to play for Leeds, was part of the Boro side who were beaten 1-0 by Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the Riverside Stadium.

And the midfielder felt that Boro deserved credit as they matched Leeds for much of the contest.

"In my opinion they are the best team in the league, and we gave it a good go," Howson said.

 

"Sometimes in these tight games the first goal can decide it, and the timing of it today can take the wind out of you.

"We just need a bit more quality to put our chances away.

"But we can't just turn up against Leeds at home, we need to be doing it week in, week out.”

If Leeds are the best team in the league the table currently doesn’t show that.

Bielsa’s men are currently sat in second place, four points behind West Bromwich Albion.

That being said, on their day Leeds can be an absolutely devastating force - but at the moment they seem to be grinding their way to victory.

Leeds deserve great credit for battling their way out of a slump to get their season back on track and put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack in the race for promotion.

Leeds' win over Boro was achieved with a goal through Mateusz Klich, which was struck just before half-time.

