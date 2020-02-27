Jen Atkin’s age and Instagram revealed - Miss Great Britain 2020 is younger than you’d think!

After another year of competition, Jen Atkin has been crowned as Miss Great Britain 2020.

Not to be confused with Jen Atkin, hairstylist to the stars and BFF of Chrissy Teigen, this Jen Atkin is forging her own stardom thanks to her success in beauty pageants and a blossoming music career.

But how old is Jen Atkin? When did she get into pageantry?

We've taken a deep dive into the life of the latest Miss GB. Find out about her here!

BLING BLING: How to get the 'sparkle effect' on TikTok in three steps

Jen Atkin's age explored

Jen Atkin is 26 years old. She was born in Ulceby, Lincolnshire and for what we know, Jen still lives there working as an aviation administrator.

She got her start competing in pageants in 2018, when she competed in and won Miss Scunthorpe. Following this, Jen competed in Miss England the same year, and was the runner-up. Jen was 24 years old at the time.

Jen decided to start competing in pageants after she lost over 8 stone, nearly half of her body weight, following the breakdown of her engagement with a long-term partner. Her newfound confidence in her skin led her to compete.

Jen Atkin wins Miss Great Britain

Not only did Jen take home the coveted crown for the evening - beating out 44 other finalists - but she also won the personality award.

Jen appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, February 27th to speak with hosts Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid about her Miss GB win.

She said:

"For Miss Great Britain, it's so important to have a good personality. I mean, I wasn't the prettiest girl there and I was probably the biggest girl there as well but I was purely chosen because I've got a good personality and an inspiring story and it wasn't anything about the way I looked."

Jen also revealed in her GMB interview that the press had seriously taken the breakdown of her engagement out of context. Media outlets had previously claimed that her ex-fiancé ended things as she had "got too big." This is not the case and Jen insisted the two are still friends.

Jen is now married to someone else.

Follow Jen Atkin on Instagram

If you want to keep up to date on Miss GB's latest, then be sure to follow her on Instagram.

As of publication date, Jen has over 5,700 followers on Instagram and counting. We're sure that number is going to swell as Jen gains more and more fans over the coming months.

Jen's Instagram feed is filled with snaps of her in her pageant gowns and sashes, plus information about her latest music endeavours!

Check her out @jenatkinuk.