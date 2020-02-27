'I've already spoken to Carlo Ancelotti': Everton star suggests he may miss start of next season

Everton forward Richarlison could miss the start of next season.

Everton star Richarlison has told the Liverpool Echo that he wants to play for Brazil at Copa America and at the Olympic Games this summer.

Richarlison has been in great form under Carlo Ancelotti, bagging four goals and one assist in his last seven games under the Italian's guidance.

Sky Sports reported in January that Everton rejected an £80million offer from Barcelona for the Brazilian, just a month after he signed a new deal at Goodison Park.

Everton will be hoping to fend off interest in his signature over the summer, but there is another concern to Ancelotti and co.

Copa America takes place between June 12th and July 12th, before the Olympic Games football tournament starts on July 22th until August 8th.

August 8th is when the Premier League season is scheduled to begin, and Richarlison may find himself a busy man in the coming months.

There's a strong chance that Richarlison is called up by Brazil for both tournaments, meaning he will have a stunted pre-season and then possibly miss the opening of the new campaign.

Richarlison has now admitted his intention to play in both tournaments, and has already spoken to Ancelotti about the matter, in what could be a blow if Everton do end up entering the season without Richarlison available.

“I've already spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about this, if Brazil want me for both the Olympic Games and the Copa America, I want to be in both because they are really important to me,” said Richarlison. “And it is also important to the club that I play for Brazil and I hope the club understands this. But we will see what happens.”

“Juninho Paulista [Brazil's team co-ordinator] has already asked me if I want to play [in the Olympics] and I said that if Brazil want me then, of course, I will go and play,” he added.