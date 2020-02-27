Injured Leeds player appears to be nearing return sooner than planned

Ryan Edmondson was expected to miss around eight weeks of football.

The Leeds United Under-23s striker Ryan Edmondson appears to have returned to training.

Edmondson underwent surgery on his knee just three-and-a-half weeks ago and was expected to be out for eight in total, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

But, posting on Instagram earlier, the teenager revealed that 'the boots are back on'.

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson appears to be back in training three-and-a-half weeks after surgery. It was claimed he could be out for eight. pic.twitter.com/zBNZvUC5yQ — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) February 27, 2020

Edmondson - who is the U23s' leading scorer this season - has featured twice for Leeds' first team, though both of those outings were made last season.

And speaking earlier this month, Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites boss, explained why he has overlooked the York-born player.

"Edmondson, he played 20 matches in the Under-23s and what I saw was never enough to reconsider for him," The Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Even though we watch every match and every training and we try to help him progress.



"In the last training session he had a great performance and in this moment he had an injury in his knee."

But, depending on how soon Edmondson can get back up to speed, the former York City talent's return could be a well-timed one.

Leeds are without one of their two primary centre-forwards, Jean-Kevin Augustin, for at least one more game - Saturday's trip to Hull City - due to a hamstring problem.

And, should Augustin's absence drag on, Edmondson could find himself restored to Bielsa's plans.

Leeds fans - has Edmondson been unfairly overlooked?