Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Injured Leeds player appears to be nearing return sooner than planned

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Edmondson was expected to miss around eight weeks of football.

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

The Leeds United Under-23s striker Ryan Edmondson appears to have returned to training.

Edmondson underwent surgery on his knee just three-and-a-half weeks ago and was expected to be out for eight in total, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

But, posting on Instagram earlier, the teenager revealed that 'the boots are back on'.

Edmondson - who is the U23s' leading scorer this season - has featured twice for Leeds' first team, though both of those outings were made last season.

And speaking earlier this month, Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites boss, explained why he has overlooked the York-born player.

"Edmondson, he played 20 matches in the Under-23s and what I saw was never enough to reconsider for him," The Yorkshire Evening Post.

 

“Even though we watch every match and every training and we try to help him progress.

"In the last training session he had a great performance and in this moment he had an injury in his knee."

But, depending on how soon Edmondson can get back up to speed, the former York City talent's return could be a well-timed one.

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds are without one of their two primary centre-forwards, Jean-Kevin Augustin, for at least one more game - Saturday's trip to Hull City - due to a hamstring problem.

And, should Augustin's absence drag on, Edmondson could find himself restored to Bielsa's plans.

Leeds fans - has Edmondson been unfairly overlooked?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch