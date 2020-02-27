Who is Zachary S.Williams? I Am Not Okay with This star's age, Instagram and previous roles

I Am Not Okay with This highlights the talents of Zachary S. Williams along with a perfect young cast.

We should've known I Am Not Okay with This was going to be great before it even arrived.

Why? Well, not only was it produced by 21 Laps Entertainment who previously brought us Stranger Things, but it was also co-created by The End Of The F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle. All three deal with similar content and themes, and yes, all three do so well... very well, we might add.

The streaming service was off to a great start to the year putting out the likes of The Stranger, Locke & Key and films like Uncut Gems, but the next big obsession for most is shaping up to be I Am Noy Okay With This.

It's based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, telling the story of Sydney (played to perfection by Sophia Lillis), a teenage girl coming of age whilst discovering she has superpowers. Its influences - from Carrie to Stranger Things - couldn't be more overt, but it has so much charm and heart you'll find it near impossible to resist.

With just seven episodes, we've already been introduced to characters worth cherishing across the board. Let's take the time to highlight one of them.

Zachary S. Williams stars in I Am Not Okay with This

In the role of Ricky Berry, we have Zachary S. Williams.

The 20-year-old actor is also a musician, according to Famous Birthdays, and has been playing the piano since he was just 4-years-old.

Interestingly, the same source includes that his passion for acting stems back to when he joined a performing arts summer camp as a kid, later going on to star in a number of adverts. After getting a start in commercials for the likes of Disney and Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, he went on to score significant roles in films and series ahead of being cast in I Am Not Okay with This.

As for his family, his mother was a model and her career helped encourage and inspire him to break into the industry early on. Now, it's safe to say we're set to see much more of him, but where have we seen him before?

Zachary S. Williams: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Zachary first got his big break on screens back in 2016, landing the part of William on the TV series Greenleaf starring Merle Dandridge and Kim Hawthorne.

He would later go on to star in other shows, including Hustler: The Series (he played Young Terrell), Ray's Cookies (he was the co-host for an impressive 23 episodes) and Netflix sitcom Family Reunion (Deon).

However, he is best known for playing Zane Markosian in the sci-fi infused comedy-drama series I Am Frankie. He reprised the character for 21 episodes, making it his biggest part to date. Then again, looking ahead we're seriously impressed with the project he's hopping aboard next...

Zachary has been cast in Marvel's Helstrom series, in which he'll play Bryce.

(L-R) Zachary S. Williams, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis attend the after party for the premiere of United Artists "Gretel & Hansel" at Stella Barra on January...

Follow Zachary Williams on Instagram

If you're a fan of Zachary's work and would like to keep updated, it's definitely worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @zacharyswilliams; he currently has 17.5k followers. There's a bunch of I Am Not Okay with This related content and stylish snaps to scroll through.

If you haven't binged through it all yet, we hope you enjoy it. Bring on season 2!

