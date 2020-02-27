I Am Not Okay with This: Carrie parallels explained as theme runs deeper than hollow nostalgia

I Am Not Okay with This is giving fans some serious Carrie vibes.

Admit it, you were pretty gutted when Stranger Things season 3 finished...

It was arguably the best one yet, reuniting us with Eleven and the gang facing down huge threats to Hawkins once again. The performances are what make the series such a joy, with every single one of them bringing their A-game and clearly having fun doing so.

However, we'd be lying if we didn't declare our love for just how many movie references they pack in, from The Terminator to Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

It's been missed on screens, but I Am Not Okay with This serves to scratch the same itch for charming teens in trouble... with superpowers thrown in, obviously.

Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, the seven-part season arrived on Netflix recently and makes for quick binging thanks to short, palatable episodes. It was actually produced by 21 Laps Entertainment who brought us Stranger Things and also comes from The End Of The F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle. The comparisons between the shows are earned, but there are plenty more where that came from.

I Am Not Okay with This: Carrie parallels

The series clearly owes a debt to Stephen King's Carrie and subsequent adaptations.

Written by Stephen King, the 1974 novel launched the career of a horror master and told the tale of a bullied and tormented teenager named Carrie White coming to terms with telekinetic powers.

Sound familiar? Well, we're sure it did far before I Am Not Okay with This anyway. The book was adapted by Brian De Palma in 1976 with Sissy Spacek in the titular role. It's long been regarded as a classic of the genre, but we've seen a range of adaptations since then, including a 2002 film, a 2018 episode of Riverdale - 'A Night to Remember' - and the 2013 effort with Chloë Grace Moretz.

I Am Not Okay with This tells a similar story of a misfit girl coming to terms with her powers and pays clear homage to the visuals King conjured in our minds and that De Palma best translated to the screen, most notably the image of a teen protagonist soaked in blood on the night of a big dance. There's much more to it than that though...

Opinion: Carrie is the perfect source to pull from

Carrie is about much more than superpowers.

This is something Brian De Palma's film brilliantly captured, as does I Am Not Okay with This. These powers can be read as a metaphor for change. Both titles tell the story of teenagers transitioning from childhood into adulthood and encountering the pressures that come along with it. The bloody imagery was something which arose in De Palma's film from the very start, first in the changing rooms and then later at the dance. The first is due to menstruation, but the film's climax also carries the same connotations, suggesting that the change she's going through is completely overwhelming and alienating her.

Their bodies are changing, and by having this change manifest in the form of superpowers is a really imaginative way to tackle such subject matter. Their ability to cause destruction serves to embody the rage that they're feeling and their frustration with their surroundings. The series perfectly captures this in the scene where Syd leaves the party after a kiss goes awry. Confused and insecure, she unleashes great power onto her environment; at this age, everything is amplified and, visually, this is a great way of conveying how rejection can make you feel.

Thematically they both deal with fitting in and grappling with identity, but it's also a great choice to evoke Carrie's imagery because it's so iconic. Stranger Things helped reinforce that audiences love nostalgic narratives and spotting references. Considering there's also somewhat of a Stephen King renaissance going on right now, it makes even more sense.

Fans compare I Am Not Okay with This to Carrie on Twitter

One recently tweeted: "Critics are saying that I Am Not Okay With This is a mash-up of Stranger Things, Sex Education, It, Carrie and The End of the F**king World... like that's a bad thing? I don't know you guys, I like my jam like I like my jam, and this is some pretty great jam."

Critic Rob Hunter also mentions Carrie, saying: " I Am Not Okay With This f**king rules. Imagine John Hughes adapting Stephen King's Carrie and you'll be in the mindset for this funny, sad, thrilling, and surprising show. Sophia Lillis shines as always, and Wyatt Oleff matches her beat for beat."

It's also been described in numerous tweets as:

- "I Am Not Okay with This is the best adaptation of Carrie since 1976."

- "It’s Stranger Things meets Carrie with a Tumblr flair."

- "I Am Not Okay with This is like the Sex Education version of Carrie with The End of the F***ing World vibes - drizzled with some Chronicle and Stranger Things."

- "I Am Not Okay with This is the modern Carrie remake the world deserved..."

