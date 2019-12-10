Will the L Word Generation Q be on Netflix? How to watch the series in the UK!

The L Word is back on our screens after a 10-year wait!

It's always big news when a classic and much-loved TV show makes a return to our screens.

Whether it's a reboot or a sequel, there's always plenty of interest, particularly among fans of the original series.

Now, after a 10-year wait, the highly acclaimed show The L Word is heading back to our screens with a brand new sequel series.

Fans are undoubtedly excited by the news but how can viewers here in the UK watch the new series and catch up on the original L Word series before the new one arrives?

CURRENTLY STREAMING ON NETFLIX: Altered Carbon’s main character has changed for season 2

After the somewhat groundbreaking L Word came to an end in March 2009, it appeared as if that was that. Fans had made their peace with the show coming to an end.

However, with the arrival of The L Word: Generation Q, the excitement is already back and it would appear that the show, which is entirely focused on LGBT+ relationships, couldn't have come at a better time.

The new series has already aired in the US on the network Showtime but UK fans have had to wait a little longer.

Is The L Word: Generation Q on Netflix?

No. The new L Word: Generation Q is not available to watch on Netflix.

The original L Word series had been on the streaming giant at one point but the license for the show has since expired meaning it is no longer available to watch.

How to watch The L Word: Generation Q in the UK

The L Word: Generation Q is currently airing on Sky Atlantic here in the UK.

Sky Atlantic is often the channel that receives big US TV imports such as Game of Thrones and Westworld among others.

The first season of The L Word: Generation Q began airing on Sky Atlantic on February 4th, 2020 with episodes airing weekly after that.

The eight-episode season is expected to come to an end on March 24th.

Alternatively, fans can stream the whole season on Sky's streaming service Now TV.

How to watch the original L Word series

If you fancy watching your way through the original L Word series before the new Generation Q version, then, unfortunately, you'll have to fork out and buy the series yourself.

The original series has been available to stream on Netflix, on and off, but at of the time of writing, the show is not available on the streaming service, at least here in the UK.

All six seasons of the original series are available to buy digitally from Amazon Prime Video but at the rather steep price of £19.99 each.