'His passion is refreshing': Some fans are seriously warming to Spurs powerhouse out on loan

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is currently on-loan at Championship side Luton Town.

Luton Town fans on Twitter are seriously warming to Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers after he put in a strong display in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Hatters recorded a 2-1 win over promotion-chasers Brentford, with Tottenham's powerhouse impressing his new fans at the heart of their defence.

Given that Luton were sitting bottom of the league before last night's match, it was a pretty impressive overall performance from the side, especially from the defence.

The reason being, Brentford arguably have the best front three in the second-tier, and as they produced during the reverse fixture against Luton when they won 7-0, they can score at any given moment.

It has been a difficult season for Carter-Vickers because he started the campaign at Stoke, but he then returned to Spurs before being sent out to Luton.

After slowing being introduced to his new surroundings, he has now started their last three matches and if he can continue in his ways then it'll bode well for their survival chances.

Plus, it'll be a much-needed confidence lifter for Carter-Vickers career because the defensive powerhouse will perhaps be well aware that his time at Tottenham is coming to an end and he needs to establish himself in the second tier - something he has struggled to do at recent clubs.

Either way, a big few months await Carter-Vickers and Luton.

Here is a selection of Luton fans reacting to Carter-Vickers display:

Carter-Vickers, quietly goes about his business, making a real impact at the back.



Rea, again, a monster in the middle.



Harry Cornick, becoming a real player.



COYH, just when you think we are dead, we rise again, that's why I love Luton Town FC! — Paul Babbage (@BabbageReal) February 25, 2020

Thought the same about Carter-Vickers. He’s come in and done really well for a loan player who hasn’t had much football. — Davide G Nilletti (@Nilletti) February 26, 2020

CCV and rea have made a massive impact since coming in. We hear a lot of hype about needing to have brown in the team, but these 2 lads are absolutely vital. — Rob Moss (@robmoss1989) February 26, 2020

Ccv & rea offer some steel to our defence , plus little things like , sluga whacking it down field rather than tippy tappy at the back has probably cut out a silly goal a game , clean sheets win the day , — Iain Halliwell (@ihalliwell) February 26, 2020

Defence was great last night he seems to have a calming effect playing in the centre — gez prior (@gezprioruk) February 26, 2020

Thought Carter-Vickers and Pearson were outstanding last night. — Robin (@Cannock_Hatter) February 26, 2020

Carter-Vickers was superb aswell tonight. His passion is refreshing to see from a loan player — Antoni Gostomski (@gompstomp78) February 25, 2020

Carter-vickers has made some difference to this @LutonTown defence. Very composed #LTFC — Load FM! (@FmLoad) February 25, 2020