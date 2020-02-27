Quick links

'His passion is refreshing': Some fans are seriously warming to Spurs powerhouse out on loan

Amir Mir
Cameron Carter-Vickers of Luton Town battles with Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Luton Town at the Riverside Stadium,...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is currently on-loan at Championship side Luton Town.

Tanguy Ndombele and Cameron Carter Vickers of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on August 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Luton Town fans on Twitter are seriously warming to Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers after he put in a strong display in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Hatters recorded a 2-1 win over promotion-chasers Brentford, with Tottenham's powerhouse impressing his new fans at the heart of their defence. 

 

Given that Luton were sitting bottom of the league before last night's match, it was a pretty impressive overall performance from the side, especially from the defence. 

The reason being, Brentford arguably have the best front three in the second-tier, and as they produced during the reverse fixture against Luton when they won 7-0, they can score at any given moment.

It has been a difficult season for Carter-Vickers because he started the campaign at Stoke, but he then returned to Spurs before being sent out to Luton. 

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Stoke City looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town at Bet365 Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Stoke on Trent,...

After slowing being introduced to his new surroundings, he has now started their last three matches and if he can continue in his ways then it'll bode well for their survival chances.

Plus, it'll be a much-needed confidence lifter for Carter-Vickers career because the defensive powerhouse will perhaps be well aware that his time at Tottenham is coming to an end and he needs to establish himself in the second tier - something he has struggled to do at recent clubs. 

Either way, a big few months await Carter-Vickers and Luton. 

Here is a selection of Luton fans reacting to Carter-Vickers display: 

