'He'll be fine': Positive fitness update given after Liverpool defender picks up injury

Liverpool defender Neco Williams picked up a knock on his last appearance for the club's under-23 side.

Liverpool coach Neil Critchley has told the club’s official website that Neco Williams’s injury is not a serious one.

Liverpool’s under-23 side absolutely thumped Sunderland 6-0 earlier this week.

It was a positive occasion for the Reds’ youngsters in general, but Williams’s injury was a slight blow.

The full-back could not complete the 90 minutes, with Critchley having to take him off.

But Critchley has suggested that Williams shouldn’t need to take any time off, as the substitution was just a precaution.

“Neco took a knock and with the scoreline the way it was I didn’t think there was any point in him carrying on and making it worse, so we decided to take him off as a precaution,” Critchley said.

“It was just a knock on the top of his foot and I’m sure he will be fine.”

The news that Williams is fully fit is a boost for Liverpool, as he could yet be used in the near future.

The youngster has played for Liverpool’s first-team four times this term in cup competition and has always impressed.

The Reds take on Chelsea in the FA Cup in just over a week’s time, and Williams must be in with a chance of starting.