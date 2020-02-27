'He isn't a player for Liverpool': Guillem Balague doubts £135m star will make Anfield move

Liverpool have been linked with Ousmane Dembele in the past.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has been quoted by The Express as saying that he doesn't think Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will end up at Liverpool.

Sadly, Dembele is injured yet again, as a complete tear of his hamstring means he is now only expected to return to action in August.

The Frenchman has suffered nine injuries in less than three years with Barca, and some have wondered whether they may cut ties with him in the near future.

The market for him may not be full of suitors this summer given his current injury and his history, whilst Barca would no doubt want a big chunk of the £135million they paid for Dembele in 2017 (BBC).

Dembele is of course a hugely talented player at his best, and at 22 he certainly has time to turn things around, and a record of eight goals and five assists in 29 games last season showed what he can do.

Back in January, El Desmarque suggested that Liverpool wanted to sign Dembele, claiming that Jurgen Klopp views him as something different to the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Dembele admitted himself to Four Four Two in 2017 that Klopp met him in Paris to try and sign him for Liverpool, but he had already picked a move to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Now, Balague has suggested that Barcelona will be open to offers for Dembele this summer as he just hasn't managed to fit in at the Camp Nou, but believes Liverpool won't be his next destination.

“Dembele needs to go back to his level, injuries have been very serious, very, very often,” said Balague. “He is on his third season at Barcelona I think and the stats are not fantastic. There were question marks about his ability to adapt to Barcelona and to be professional, and those question marks remain even though he has improved a lot on nutrition and everything else.”

“He isn't a player for Liverpool but Barcelona will be open for offers in the summer,” he added.