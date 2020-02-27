'Have to be realistic': Sporting director suggests reported Liverpool target could leave

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica - he is a Southampton target too.

Werder Bremen’s sporting director Frank Baumann has admitted that it is ‘realistic’ to expect that Liverpool and Southampton target Milot Rashica will leave the Bundesliga strugglers, speaking to Kreis Zeitung.

With a £33 million release clause in his contract, a relegation-threatened outfit may be powerless to prevent their Kosovan talisman from walking away at the end of the campaign.

A speedy, swerving winger in the Eden Hazard mould, Rashica has shone in a struggling Werder side all season long with his explosive performances catching the eye of Southampton and Liverpool, according to the Weser Kurier.

Former Germany international Baumann told BILD recently that he was hoping to hang onto Rashica over the summer months. But, with the transfer window looming large already, he appears to have changed his tune and adopted a more pessimistic tone.

“It is clear that players who have demonstrated something in sport will want to take the next step at some point. We have to be realistic about that,” Baumann admitted when asked about the future of a former Vitesse Arnhem star.

A move to European champions Liverpool could see Rashica replace the exit-linked Xherdan Shaqiri but, as the Swiss international will tell you, forcing your way into a star-studded forward line is easier said than done.

If Rashica wants to continue playing regular first-team football on a weekly basis, he should choose Southampton instead.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints are one of England’s most effective counter attacking sides and a coach who frequently coaxes the best out of jet-heeled forwards, from Timo Werner to Nathan Redmond, looks like the perfect mentor for a player of Rashica’s considerable potential.