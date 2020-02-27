Gullit claims Liverpool star is much better than City's £57m man

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has helped Jurgen Klopp's side maintain a much better defensive record than Manchester City this season.

Ruud Gullit has told beIN Sports that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is better than Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte as he never looks in trouble.

City’s Laporte and Liverpool’s Van Dijk are generally regarded as the two best centre-backs in the Premier League right now.

Unfortunately for City, Laporte has struggled badly with injury this term - while Van Dijk has continued to inspire Liverpool to success.

And when asked why he felt Van Dijk looks a better defender than Laporte, Gullit responded: “What I like about Van Dijk is that he’s never in big trouble. You don’t see him sprinting much. When he gets the ball he plays it easy. He never gets in trouble. He anticipates a lot, so that’s why it looks easy."

Gullit then went on to add that having to play alongside Nicolas Otamendi is no excuse for Laporte, who cost City £57 million to buy (BBC Sport).

“Otamendi is not that bad, he’s just sometimes a little reckless! If you look at it, you need to stay easy,” the Dutch legend added.

Liverpool have maintained the best defensive record this term, with Van Dijk right at the heart of their defence.

It is unfair to judge Laporte on his form this season though, as the City centre-back just hasn’t been able to stay off the treatment table and build up any rhythm.

Laporte was taken off in City’s Champions League match with Real Madrid yesterday, as the French defender suffered another blow.

Thankfully for City they coped well without Laporte last night, with Pep Guardiola’s men managing to pick up a 2-1 win over Madrid.