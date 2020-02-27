Quick links

Gullit claims Liverpool star is much better than City's £57m man

John Verrall
Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has helped Jurgen Klopp's side maintain a much better defensive record than Manchester City this season.

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela during the English Premier League football match between Manchester...

Ruud Gullit has told beIN Sports that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is better than Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte as he never looks in trouble.

City’s Laporte and Liverpool’s Van Dijk are generally regarded as the two best centre-backs in the Premier League right now.

Unfortunately for City, Laporte has struggled badly with injury this term - while Van Dijk has continued to inspire Liverpool to success.

 

And when asked why he felt Van Dijk looks a better defender than Laporte, Gullit responded: “What I like about Van Dijk is that he’s never in big trouble. You don’t see him sprinting much. When he gets the ball he plays it easy. He never gets in trouble. He anticipates a lot, so that’s why it looks easy."

Gullit then went on to add that having to play alongside Nicolas Otamendi is no excuse for Laporte, who cost City £57 million to buy (BBC Sport).

“Otamendi is not that bad, he’s just sometimes a little reckless! If you look at it, you need to stay easy,” the Dutch legend added.

Liverpool have maintained the best defensive record this term, with Van Dijk right at the heart of their defence.

It is unfair to judge Laporte on his form this season though, as the City centre-back just hasn’t been able to stay off the treatment table and build up any rhythm.

Laporte was taken off in City’s Champions League match with Real Madrid yesterday, as the French defender suffered another blow.

Thankfully for City they coped well without Laporte last night, with Pep Guardiola’s men managing to pick up a 2-1 win over Madrid.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

