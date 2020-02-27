Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Graham Roberts gives verdict on £3m Rangers player and Ibrox teammate last night

Subhankar Mondal
Trincao Francisco of Braga and Connor Goldson of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Connor Goldson and George Edmundson played well for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday.

Connor Goldson of Rangers FC celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...Connor Goldson of Rangers

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers winning on Wednesday evening and progressing to the Europa League Round of 16.

Rangers got the better of Sporting Braga 1-0 away from home in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 on Wednesday evening.

Subscribe

The result means that Steven Gerrard’s side have booked their place in the next round of the European competition 4-2 on aggregate.

 

Former Rangers defender Roberts was following the match, and he has praised the Gers for their success.

Roberts has also praised two Rangers players for their performance - defenders Connor Goldson and George Edmundson.

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Braga on Wednesday evening, Goldson - who cost Rangers £3 million in transfer fees, according to The Daily Record - took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 68.4%, won three headers, took 39 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and 14 clearances.

Edmundson had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won three headers, took 31 touches, made one tackle, one interception and eight clearances, according to WhoScored.

George Edmundson of Oldham Athletic applauds fans after the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Oldham Athletic at Keepmoat Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Doncaster,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch