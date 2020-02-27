Graham Roberts gives verdict on £3m Rangers player and Ibrox teammate last night

Connor Goldson and George Edmundson played well for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday.

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers winning on Wednesday evening and progressing to the Europa League Round of 16.

Rangers got the better of Sporting Braga 1-0 away from home in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 on Wednesday evening.

The result means that Steven Gerrard’s side have booked their place in the next round of the European competition 4-2 on aggregate.

Former Rangers defender Roberts was following the match, and he has praised the Gers for their success.

Roberts has also praised two Rangers players for their performance - defenders Connor Goldson and George Edmundson.

Well done @RangersFC a fantastic performance Goldson & edmundson — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 26, 2020

According to WhoScored, against Braga on Wednesday evening, Goldson - who cost Rangers £3 million in transfer fees, according to The Daily Record - took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 68.4%, won three headers, took 39 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and 14 clearances.

Edmundson had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won three headers, took 31 touches, made one tackle, one interception and eight clearances, according to WhoScored.