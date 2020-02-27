Quick links

'Got his mojo back': Some Rangers fans impressed with 'immense' 2018 signing

Amir Mir
Scott Arfield of Rangers FC competes for the ball with Fransergio of SC Braga during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at...
Rangers booked their place in the last-16 of the Europa League last night.

Scott Arfield of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Rangers fans were impressed with Scott Arfield's performance last night as his side booked their place in the last-16 of the Europa League on Wednesday night against Braga. 

Steven Gerrard's men went to Portgual with a 3-2 lead from their Ibrox clash, and prior to the match many would have perhaps expected a few scares here and there during the game, but it wasn't to be.

In the end, Rangers recorded a deserved 1-0 win, with Gerrard's changes following that disappointing performance at St Johnstone, paying off. 

Arfield, who was Gerrard's first signing in 2018, impressed in the middle of the park for his side, as they didn't just secure a win, but they registered a hard-fought clean sheet. 

In recent weeks, Gerrard has questioned his players because of their performances in the Premiership, but in Europe, they have produced their best displays. 

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC speaks to Scott Arfield of Rangers FC after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio...

As mentioned above, Arfield is a name who has stood out, as some were even stating that the Canadian was their Man of the Match in Braga.  

Now, from the perspective of all associated with Rangers, it's a case of transforming these performances onto the domestic circuit because they are much-needed. 

On Saturday, it's another trip to Tynecastle for the Gers, but this time in the Scottish Cup, another progression here would provide the whole club with another confidence-booster they have been searching for. 

Here are a selection of Rangers fans reacting to Arfield's display: 

