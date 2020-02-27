'Got his mojo back': Some Rangers fans impressed with 'immense' 2018 signing

Rangers booked their place in the last-16 of the Europa League last night.

Rangers fans were impressed with Scott Arfield's performance last night as his side booked their place in the last-16 of the Europa League on Wednesday night against Braga.

Steven Gerrard's men went to Portgual with a 3-2 lead from their Ibrox clash, and prior to the match many would have perhaps expected a few scares here and there during the game, but it wasn't to be.

In the end, Rangers recorded a deserved 1-0 win, with Gerrard's changes following that disappointing performance at St Johnstone, paying off.

Arfield, who was Gerrard's first signing in 2018, impressed in the middle of the park for his side, as they didn't just secure a win, but they registered a hard-fought clean sheet.

In recent weeks, Gerrard has questioned his players because of their performances in the Premiership, but in Europe, they have produced their best displays.

As mentioned above, Arfield is a name who has stood out, as some were even stating that the Canadian was their Man of the Match in Braga.

Now, from the perspective of all associated with Rangers, it's a case of transforming these performances onto the domestic circuit because they are much-needed.

On Saturday, it's another trip to Tynecastle for the Gers, but this time in the Scottish Cup, another progression here would provide the whole club with another confidence-booster they have been searching for.

Here are a selection of Rangers fans reacting to Arfield's display:

He’s been immense recently pic.twitter.com/aKJJDOaCTA — Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) February 26, 2020

We salute you Scott Arfield. pic.twitter.com/CaTDc006Ed — Billy Allan (@BillyAllan14) February 26, 2020

His work rate was off the scale tonight, covered every blade of grass. — colin smith (@SmithyCoco) February 26, 2020

Would run through walls for us! My fave player by a mile (and I have a few ) ⚪️ — ⫩ Jen ⫩ (@jenbro2908) February 26, 2020

Brilliant again — Ghyll (@Ghyll11) February 26, 2020

Scott arfield, absolutely magnificent tonight https://t.co/vfz3FPxM5o — Scott ⚪⚒ (@scottGH1207) February 26, 2020

Scott Arfield for me in the unsung hero in that team. — Graeme Fox (@GraemeFox5) February 26, 2020

Arfield has got his mojo back! — Crazy Horse ⚪️ (@glasgowsportsfa) February 26, 2020