Liverpool

'Give this man a LFC shirt': Liverpool fans react to Houssem Aouar display

Shane Callaghan
Houssem Aouar of Olympique Lyon controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February...
Houssem Aouar has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in the past.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar reacts after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...

Liverpool fans on Twitter are raving about Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The 21-year-old impressed on Wednesday night as the French side beat Italian giants Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Aouar, who has nine goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, set up the winning goal by driving in a cross for Lucas Tousart to convert after 31 minutes.

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer [Le 10 Sport] but nothing came from it.

 

Aouar is clearly a huge talent and Pep Guardiola described him as 'incredible' back in 2018 [Sky Sports].

And some Liverpool fans on Twitter want Jurgen Klopp go back in for him next summer. Here's how they reacted to his display:

Do Liverpool need him? In a word, no.

Klopp has an abundance of quality midfielders on the books, like Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They don't all play the same midfield role for the Reds obviously, but there's enough options in each position.

If the German manager is short on anything, it's not midfielders and therefore you wonder how plausible another attempt to sign him would be.

Houssem Aouar of France during the UEFA Under 21 Championship Group C match France v Croatia at the San Marino Olimpic Stadium in Serravalle, Italy on June 21, 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

