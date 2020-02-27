'Give this man a LFC shirt': Liverpool fans react to Houssem Aouar display

Houssem Aouar has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in the past.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are raving about Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The 21-year-old impressed on Wednesday night as the French side beat Italian giants Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Aouar, who has nine goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, set up the winning goal by driving in a cross for Lucas Tousart to convert after 31 minutes.

Liverpool were linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer [Le 10 Sport] but nothing came from it.

Aouar is clearly a huge talent and Pep Guardiola described him as 'incredible' back in 2018 [Sky Sports].

And some Liverpool fans on Twitter want Jurgen Klopp go back in for him next summer. Here's how they reacted to his display:

Aouar and Keita in the same midfield @LFC — lfc_data (@DataLfc) February 26, 2020

Him and Aouar were so good, all those free signing only for Juve to have such a dead midfield https://t.co/cHbC2eU2sd — AB (@ABxLFC) February 26, 2020

If Aouar wants #8 inorder to join LFC, would you give it to him? — Dirk Knight #ProudRobborian (@KuytAngle) February 27, 2020

Houssem Aouar dominating the entire Juve midfield. Give this man an LFC Shirt — Joe (@bigjoegomez) February 27, 2020

Lewis, Werner, Aouar and Ben White would do nicely #LFC — Ben Lockett (@benlockett15) February 26, 2020

Do Liverpool need him? In a word, no.

Klopp has an abundance of quality midfielders on the books, like Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They don't all play the same midfield role for the Reds obviously, but there's enough options in each position.

If the German manager is short on anything, it's not midfielders and therefore you wonder how plausible another attempt to sign him would be.