Gerrard says one Rangers player was 'disappointed' last night

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers managed to progress in the Europa League, with Ryan Kent striking the winner against Braga.

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had told the Scotsman that Ryan Kent was ‘disappointed’ with his performance against Braga at one stage last night, before he went on to score the winner.

Kent had a huge opportunity to put Rangers in front, but failed to convert after being set up well by Florian Kamberi.

Kent has already suffered criticism over his finishing, so the miss would have done little to help the Rangers’ winger’s confidence.

However, in the second half, Kent went on to score the decisive goal as Rangers won in Portugal.

The former Liverpool man raced through on goal and finished well, as Rangers picked up a memorable result in Portugal.

And Gerrard said: “There have been a lot of opinions on Ryan of late on what type of form he is in. But he delivered a big moment for us and he could have had two.

“He was disappointed with the big chance he had in the first half. But I am really happy with him and I don’t just judge him on numbers.”

Kent’s goal for Rangers last night was his seventh across all competitions this term.

It certainly ranks up there with one of the most important strikes he has scored for the Ibrox side during his two seasons with the club.

Rangers will now wait to find out who they will face in next round of the Europa League, with the rest of the ties due to be played this evening.