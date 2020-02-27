Quick links

Gerrard says one Rangers player was 'disappointed' last night

John Verrall
Ryan Kent during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers managed to progress in the Europa League, with Ryan Kent striking the winner against Braga.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had told the Scotsman that Ryan Kent was ‘disappointed’ with his performance against Braga at one stage last night, before he went on to score the winner.

Kent had a huge opportunity to put Rangers in front, but failed to convert after being set up well by Florian Kamberi.

Kent has already suffered criticism over his finishing, so the miss would have done little to help the Rangers’ winger’s confidence.

However, in the second half, Kent went on to score the decisive goal as Rangers won in Portugal.

 

The former Liverpool man raced through on goal and finished well, as Rangers picked up a memorable result in Portugal.

And Gerrard said: “There have been a lot of opinions on Ryan of late on what type of form he is in. But he delivered a big moment for us and he could have had two.

“He was disappointed with the big chance he had in the first half. But I am really happy with him and I don’t just judge him on numbers.”

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26, 2020...

Kent’s goal for Rangers last night was his seventh across all competitions this term.

It certainly ranks up there with one of the most important strikes he has scored for the Ibrox side during his two seasons with the club.

Rangers will now wait to find out who they will face in next round of the Europa League, with the rest of the ties due to be played this evening.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

