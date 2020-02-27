Quick links

Gary Neville claims three Arsenal stars are struggling under Arteta

John Verrall
Gary Neville during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on January 3, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have managed to go unbeaten throughout 2020 so far, but Gary Neville still has his concerns about some of Mikel Arteta's side.

Mikel Arteta the head coach

Gary Neville has claimed on Sky Sports that he still feels that Arsenal’s centre-backs and goalkeeper are struggling, even under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have actually boasted an impressive defensive record in recent times, with the Gunners tightening up significantly at the back.

Sokratis and David Luiz have improved their performance, while Bernd Leno has also attracted plenty of praise in the Arsenal goal.

However, the Gunners’ frailties were exposed by Everton in their last match, even though Arteta’s side held on to win 3-2.

 

And Neville feels that Sokratis, Luiz and Leno are still struggling - they are just better protected now than under Unai Emery.

"Arsenal are well away from getting to the top, top level, and we can't expect too many changes overnight, just small steps in the right direction,” he said.

"It's key to get the right players in the right positions, and cover up the weaknesses, which is what Arteta is trying to do; play a system that covers for the fact his centre-backs still struggle defensively and his goalkeeper as well at times.”

Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal’s whole team are required to defend from the front under Arteta.

The Spaniard encourages his attacking players to press high, with the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang earning great praise for his hard-working performances.

Arsenal have now pushed up to ninth place in the Premier League table, and are unbeaten in 2020 so far.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

