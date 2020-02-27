Former manager thinks Nottingham Forest not as good as Leeds United

Nottingham Forest are below West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United in the Championship table.





Steve McClaren suggested on Sky Sports News (10:27am, February 26, 2020) that Nottingham Forest are not as good as West Bromwich Albion or Leeds United.

The former Forest manager believes that the Reds can play only one way and are not as good in possession as promotion rivals West Brom or Leeds.

West Brom, Leeds and Forest are among the clubs aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

McClaren said on Sky Sports News (10:27am, February 26, 2020): “That worries me a bit little bit because that’s kind of all Forest are. I think they are more than that, they can play more football. The likes of West Brom, Leeds can do both.

“They can keep possession, but also cannot keep possession, defend and also in transition. They have got everything, but Forest are a bit one way to win, and they are doing it very well, they are getting results.”

Promotion challenge

Forest are in the top six of the Championship table at the moment, and the difference in points between them and Leeds suggests that they are very much in the running for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds are winning games, just like they did against Cardiff City away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening.

True, Leeds and West Brom are better on the eye and are also more comfortable in possession, but the City Ground faithful will not complain if the team clinch automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the season without playing pretty football.