Former Liverpool manager compares striker with zero 2020 goals to Firmino

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers compared Jamie Vardy and Roberto Firmino.





Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has compared Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy to Reds hitman Roberto Firmino, as per Sky Sports.

Vardy is yet to score in 2020 but Rodgers said he is doing some unselfish work off the ball which doesn't always get seen, just like Firmino for Liverpool.

He said: "I have no doubt he'll get the goals and it's a matter of time. Sometimes you get a run like it ... you don't force it, you don't put the pressure on. If you're needing 65 goals to get where you want to be, it's no good having a striker with 40 when the others can't contribute - it's a team responsibility.

"Look at Roberto Firmino at Liverpool - he's scored 10 (eight in Premier League), but look at his influence and what he gives and allows to the other players ... with Jamie, when he's not scoring, he's creating space for others."





Vardy was on fire in the early part of the season and at that stage, he was getting plenty of praise for the way he had focused his running towards being an elite goalscorer.

He wouldn't be one who would immediately pop into a fan's head when it comes to strikers who are also selfless providers, but he does have six assists across all competitions this season.

Vardy will run all day and do whatever he can to help the team, even if he's not scoring. He works just as hard as Firmino does.

But Leicester will hope their main man can get back on the scoresheet soon and a trip to the Premier League's bottom club provides as good an opportunity as any.



