Former Ibrox striker makes Celtic remark while reacting to Rangers result last night

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers won on Wednesday, while Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in action on Thursday.

Kevin Kyle has stated on Twitter that he hopes that Celtic follow Rangers into the Europa League Round of 16.

Rangers got the better of Sporting Braga 1-0 away from home in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 on Wednesday evening.

The result means that Steven Gerrard’s side have booked their place in the last-16 stage 4-2 on aggregate.

 

Former Rangers striker Kyle has expressed his delight at the Gers going through in the Europa League, and he hopes that Celtic do the same.

Celtic played out a 1-1 draw with FC Copenhagen away from home in the first leg last week and will face the Danish club in the second leg at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

Europa League progress

Having scored an away goal, Celtic will fancy their chances in the second leg at home and will head into the game on Thursday evening as favourites.

Neil Lennon’s side are in brilliant form at the moment, and the Glasgow giants should be able to win and book their place in the round of 16.

